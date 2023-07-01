Getting to know the newest Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brogan Rafferty

The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Brogan Rafferty to a two-year deal worth $775k. Rafferty grew up a Red Wings fan and goes to his favorite team after playing last season for the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL.

Brogan Rafferty by the numbers

72 Games Played

9 Goals

42 Assists

51 Points

+28 +/-

42 PIM



Brogan Rafferty Scouting Report

A smart two-way D-man that likes to get involved in all three zones. Showcases smooth skating ability and, while not always the fastest guy on the ice, a willingness to backcheck quickly. Positionally sound, Rafferty isn't caught off-guard often or found in disadvantageous situations. Transitions up-ice quickly and makes good decisions consistently. Could work on physicality and getting his stick in lanes, but isn't weak in his own end. All-in-all, a solid all-around defender with lots of raw potential to be refined. – Elite Prospects

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings got another right-shot defenseman, and although he played last season in the AHL, Rafferty could push for time in the NHL. He is a solid offensive-minded defenseman who seems to make plays for the players around him, based on his number from Coachella Valley last season. He only has played in three career NHL games, and in those three games, he has recorded one point coming on an assist; all of those games were with the Vancouver Canucks.