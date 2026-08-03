Getting to Know the 2 Prospects Tigers Acquired in Casey Mize Trade

The Detroit Tigers moved Casey Mize moments before the 2026 MLB trade deadline, sending the All-Star right-hander and infielder Gage Workman to the San Diego Padres.

In return, Detroit received two left-handed pitchers with dramatically different profiles: Kash Mayfield, a 21-year-old first-round pick with legitimate mid-rotation upside, and Jackson Wolf, a 27-year-old upper-level arm with major-league experience.

Mayfield is the prize. Wolf is the depth piece.

Both arrive at a time when Detroit’s pitching picture has changed almost overnight following the trades of Mize and Tarik Skubal.

Here is a deeper look at what the Tigers acquired.

Kash Mayfield Is the Centerpiece of the Deal

Mayfield entered deadline day as one of the most valuable prospects in San Diego’s system.

The attached post-deadline rankings placed him second among Padres prospects, while MLB Pipeline listed him fourth before San Diego completed its flurry of deadline moves. The distinction matters less than the larger point: Mayfield was firmly established as one of the best young players in the organization.

He is not a secondary lottery ticket thrown into the package.

Mayfield is a former first-round pick with a strong professional track record, a potentially dominant changeup and enough physical projection to become a meaningful part of Detroit’s future rotation.

Kash Mayfield’s Background

Mayfield was born on February 8, 2005, making him 21 years and 176 days old as of August 3, 2026.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound left-hander attended Elk City High School in Oklahoma and earned Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year honors in both 2023 and 2024. San Diego selected him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and signed him for $3,442,100.

Mayfield had committed to Oklahoma State, but the opportunity to begin his professional career immediately was too strong to pass up.

The Padres did not draft him simply because he was a projectable high-school left-hander. Evaluators saw unusual polish, a strong changeup and a repeatable delivery that gave him a better foundation than many pitchers his age.

Kash Mayfield’s 2026 Statistics

Mayfield spent the 2026 season with High-A Fort Wayne before the trade.

Through August 3, he had made 15 starts, posting a 3-1 record, 3.54 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 53⅓ innings. He struck out 62 batters, giving him 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

His professional career totals are equally encouraging.

Across 34 minor-league starts, Mayfield owns a 3.24 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 150 strikeouts over 114 innings. He has averaged nearly 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings since entering professional baseball.

The 2026 numbers require some context.

Mayfield opened the season in dominant fashion, allowing only one hit across his first 12 innings while striking out 16. In an April start against Lake County, he worked five scoreless innings, allowed one hit, walked nobody and recorded eight strikeouts on only 56 pitches.

By mid-May, he had lowered his ERA to 1.52 after matching a career high with nine strikeouts over five one-hit innings.

His ERA climbed later in the summer, but his ability to miss bats remained intact.

Mayfield’s performance earned him a place in the 2026 All-Star Futures Game, where he represented the Padres alongside catcher Ethan Salas.

Mayfield’s Changeup Is His Best Weapon

The first thing Tigers fans should know about Mayfield is that his changeup is not merely promising.

It is already considered a true plus pitch.

MLB Pipeline gives the changeup a 60 grade on the 20-to-80 scouting scale, making it the best offering in his repertoire. His fastball, slider and control each received 50 grades, while his overall future value was also graded at 50.

The changeup generally sits in the low 80s and features significant arm-side movement. MLB Pipeline reported that the pitch showed approximately 15 inches of horizontal fade during the 2026 season and reached 17.5 inches during Spring Breakout.

That movement matters because Mayfield sells the pitch with fastball arm speed.

Hitters must recognize the ball early, then adjust when it disappears down and away from right-handed bats. The pitch also helps his fastball play above its raw velocity because both offerings come from a similar release point.

Mayfield leaned heavily on the fastball-changeup combination during his strongest 2026 outings, and both pitches generated significant swing-and-miss results.

The Fastball Remains a Developmental Question

Mayfield’s fastball is good enough to support a starting pitcher’s profile, but its long-term ceiling remains tied to velocity and shape.

During his final high-school season, he sat between 92 and 95 mph and reached 97. His velocity dipped closer to 90 to 92 mph during his first professional season, when illness and shoulder trouble reportedly affected his preparation and physical condition.

In 2026, the fastball generally operated around 90 to 93 mph.

The pitch can produce above-average vertical movement, but its shape sometimes drifts into a less effective area where it becomes easier for hitters to track. MLB Pipeline noted that Mayfield had added more ride to the pitch during his second full professional season.

This is one of the major developmental checkpoints for Detroit.

If Mayfield returns to the 92-to-95 mph range consistently, his ceiling rises. A left-hander with a mid-90s fastball, plus changeup and playable breaking ball has a far more comfortable path toward becoming a No. 3 starter.

If the velocity remains around 90 to 92, he will need strong command and continued changeup excellence to reach the same outcome.

Mayfield’s Slider and Command

Mayfield’s third pitch is an upper-70s slider with slurvy movement.

It is not currently viewed as a wipeout breaking ball. It can steal strikes early in counts, change a hitter’s eye level and give Mayfield another look against left-handed batters.

The Tigers will likely work on sharpening its shape.

A tighter, harder slider would give Mayfield a more reliable weapon against same-handed hitters and prevent opponents from sitting on the fastball-changeup combination.

His control is advanced enough for his age, though not yet finished.

Mayfield walked 10.9 percent of the batters he faced during his first season in the California League. MLB Pipeline still believes his loose, repeatable delivery should allow him to develop average or better control as he matures.

The delivery is one of his strengths. It is smooth, athletic and less violent than many young pitchers with similar frames.

What Is Mayfield’s Ceiling?

Mayfield projects as a potential mid-rotation starter.

That does not mean his ceiling is limited to the back half of a rotation. It means his current combination of stuff, command, age and physical projection gives him a realistic path to becoming a dependable major-league starter.

The changeup offers a legitimate carrying pitch.

The fastball has room to improve.

The slider must become more consistent.

The command needs refinement.

There are also health considerations after the shoulder trouble he experienced during his first full professional season. Mayfield was able to pitch effectively afterward, but Detroit will monitor his workload and velocity carefully.

His estimated major-league arrival is 2028, though prospect timelines can shift quickly.

Tigers fans should view Mayfield as a long-term investment, not someone expected to replace Mize immediately.

Jackson Wolf Brings a Completely Different Profile

Wolf is not in the same prospect category as Mayfield.

He is older, more experienced and much closer to being a potential major-league contributor. He also comes with fewer years of developmental mystery.

Born April 22, 1999, Wolf was 27 years and 103 days old on August 3, 2026. He is listed at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds.

San Diego selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of West Virginia University.

Wolf later made his major-league debut for the Padres on July 22, 2023. In a bit of baseball symmetry, that appearance came against the Tigers. He allowed three earned runs over five innings and earned the victory.

Jackson Wolf’s 2026 Statistics

Wolf spent the 2026 season with Triple-A El Paso.

Through August 3, he had appeared in 22 games, including 15 starts, and posted a 5-8 record, 5.81 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 83⅔ innings. He recorded 83 strikeouts.

Those numbers are not especially attractive at first glance.

Triple-A El Paso is also one of the more challenging environments for pitchers, and Wolf’s unconventional delivery and strikeout history still give Detroit something to examine.

Across his minor-league career, Wolf has made 140 appearances, including 117 starts. He owns a 5.04 ERA with 611 strikeouts across 584 innings.

The strikeout total is meaningful.

Wolf has consistently shown the ability to miss bats despite lacking premium fastball velocity.

Wolf Wins With Deception, Not Power

Wolf is an unusual pitcher to face.

At 6-foot-7, he creates extension and releases the ball from a lower, unconventional arm angle. The combination makes the ball appear to arrive more quickly and from a different visual plane than hitters typically see from someone his size.

His fastball averages around 91 mph.

That is not overpowering by current major-league standards, but Wolf’s delivery helps the pitch play up. Hitters have less time to identify it, and the angle can make the ball difficult to square when he is locating properly.

Wolf complements the fastball with a mid-70s slurvy slider and a low-80s split-changeup.

Baseball America considers the changeup his strongest secondary offering for generating swings and misses. The breaking ball is more useful as a strike-stealing pitch early in counts.

His arsenal is built on disruption.

Nothing is especially hard. Nothing looks comfortable.

Why Detroit Wanted Jackson Wolf

Wolf should not be viewed as a second centerpiece.

His role in the deal is more practical.

Detroit traded two established players in Mize and Workman. Receiving Wolf gives the organization an experienced left-hander who can absorb innings at Triple-A, compete for a call-up and potentially work in several roles.

He could remain a starter.

He could become a multi-inning reliever.

He could be used against lineups heavy with left-handed hitters.

He also gives Detroit a pitcher who has already navigated the upper minors and experienced the major-league environment.

That has value during a period when the Tigers’ rotation depth has been thinned by trades and injuries.

Could Wolf Be Better as a Reliever?

That may be the most interesting question surrounding him.

Wolf has spent most of his career as a starter, but a bullpen move could allow his unusual arm angle and changeup to play more effectively in shorter outings.

He would no longer need to navigate a lineup multiple times.

His fastball velocity might tick upward.

His deception could be particularly uncomfortable for hitters seeing him only once.

Detroit has enjoyed success helping pitchers adjust pitch usage and sequencing. Wolf presents the type of unconventional profile that could benefit from a fresh development plan.

A starting role remains possible, particularly because the Tigers need innings. His long-term major-league path may be easier to find in a flexible swingman role.

How the Two Pitchers Fit Together

The Tigers did not receive two interchangeable left-handers.

They received two pitchers serving entirely different purposes.

Mayfield is the upside play. He is young, projectable and talented enough to become a foundational rotation piece.

Wolf is the depth play. He is older, closer to the majors and capable of giving Detroit another option at Triple-A or in the bullpen.

Mayfield could eventually become one of the top pitching prospects in Detroit’s system.

Wolf could help much sooner, even if his role is smaller.

That balance helps explain the structure of the trade.

Detroit acquired one potential long-term starter and one experienced arm who can provide organizational coverage now.

Did the Tigers Get Enough for Casey Mize?

That question will follow the deal for years.

Mize was producing the best season of his career and had become one of the most attractive rental starters available. Detroit also included Workman, meaning this was not a simple one-for-two exchange involving only an expiring pitcher.

The Tigers needed a legitimate centerpiece to justify the deal.

Mayfield qualifies.

He is a first-round talent, a Futures Game selection and one of the better left-handed pitching prospects in the lower minors. His changeup gives him a pitch that can eventually get major-league hitters out, and his frame leaves room for further physical development.

The risk is obvious.

Mayfield has never pitched above High-A. Pitching prospects carry injury risk, command risk and performance volatility. Wolf’s 2026 results suggest he should be viewed as depth rather than a likely rotation fixture.

Detroit exchanged present certainty for future possibility.

That is the gamble.

Bottom Line

Kash Mayfield is the reason the Tigers made this trade.

He is a 21-year-old left-hander with a plus changeup, a projectable 6-foot-4 frame and a track record of missing bats. His 2026 Futures Game selection and success across his first two professional seasons support the belief that he can develop into a mid-rotation starter.

Jackson Wolf is the more immediate piece.

The 27-year-old has major-league experience, an unusual delivery and enough strikeout ability to compete for a role as a starter, swingman or multi-inning reliever.

Neither pitcher replaces Casey Mize today.

Mayfield gives Detroit a chance to develop a pitcher who could eventually become part of the next competitive Tigers rotation. Wolf gives the organization another arm while that development takes place.

The trade will be judged by what Mayfield becomes.

Everything else is secondary.