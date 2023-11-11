Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Ghosted by the Gridiron: How Detroit Lions Players Dodge Texts

In the jungle that is the Detroit Lions locker room, there's a wild phenomenon unfolding – the players' legendary skill of ghosting text messages. It turns out, if you're a Lion, responding to texts is as challenging as tackling a slippery quarterback. According to several players, their phones are more like fancy paperweights than communication devices.

As the Lions media team cheekily points out, this isn't just a few players; it's an epidemic of ‘seen, not responded' in the locker room.

  1. Detroit Lions players are basically texting ninjas – they see everything but respond to nothing.
  2. This ‘ignore and snore' approach to texts is a team-wide trend.
  3. Turns out, catching a football is easier for them than catching up on texts.
Bottom Line – Ghosting Champions of the NFL

So next time you text a Detroit Lion and get left in digital limbo, just remember, it's not personal – it’s just their off-field game strategy. These players might be pros at passes on the field, but they're amateurs when it comes to passing along a text reply. As they continue to navigate their way through the NFL season, one thing's for sure: their phones won't be buzzing with distractions anytime soon. In the world of missed texts, the Detroit Lions are undisputedly undefeated.

