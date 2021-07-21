Giannis Antetokounmpo throws shade at LeBron James other ‘Super teams’ [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Giannis Antetokounmpo could have left the Milwaukee Bucks to go and join forces with another superstar or two, but instead, he signed a supermax contract to stay with the team that drafted him and he promised he would bring the city an NBA Championship.

On Tuesday night, Giannis did just that as he and his Bucks teammates defeated the Phoenix Suns to clinch Milwaukee’s first championship in 50 years.

Following the game, Giannis, who scored 50 points in the series clincher, spoke to reporters and while doing so, he threw some shade at LeBron James, Steph Curry, and others who needed a superteam to win a championship the “easy” way.

“It’s easy to go somewhere and win a championship with somebody else… this is the hard way to do it and we did it,” Antetokounmpo said.



