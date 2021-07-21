Giannis Antetokounmpo’s postgame Instagram Live exchange with brother goes viral [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo was superhuman as he scored 50 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Phoenix Suns to clinch the 2021 NBA Championship.

Immediately following the game, Giannis took to Instagram Live where he shared an emotional moment with his brother Thanasis, who was not able to celebrate in person because he was placed in the health and safety protocol prior to Game 5 of the Finals.

“I’ll come to the hotel; I don’t care, I’m coming,” Giannis said at one point.

“No you’re not, I’m not opening the door,” Thanasis said with a laugh.

This is awesome!

https://twitter.com/DannyParkins/status/1417700318293471237?s=20