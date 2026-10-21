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Report: Giants Make Their J.J. McCarthy Call Before Houston

J.J. McCarthy throws for the New York Giants against the New Orleans Saints
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Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported, “Source: The Giants plan to start J.J. McCarthy on Sunday vs. Houston.” The move is no surprise. The New York Giants are turning to J.J. McCarthy over Jameis Winston on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

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J.J. McCarthy’s Fourth-Quarter Push Against the Saints

The former Michigan Wolverines quarterback is getting his second chance as a starting quarterback, after opening last season as Minnesota’s starter. He took over for a struggling Winston in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, with the Giants trailing 34-10, and completed 11-of-21 passes (52.4%) for 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. McCarthy also ran twice for 26 yards in that game, and has four carries for 28 yards on the season.

J.J. McCarthy Arrived in a Trade From Minnesota

On Sept. 28, 2026, McCarthy was acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Vikings for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, after a season-ending knee injury to Jaxson Dart left New York without its starter. Winston has held the job since. The 23-year-old McCarthy will now get his chance to open up the Giants offense.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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