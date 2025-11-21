New York Giants Name Starting QB for Matchup vs. Detroit Lions

The New York Giants made things official on Friday morning: rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has not cleared concussion protocol, which means he won’t suit up against the Detroit Lions this weekend at Ford Field.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka delivered the update, noting that while Dart returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, he never progressed enough to be fully cleared. So the Lions won’t be seeing the dynamic rookie who has been giving defenses headaches all season with both his arm and his legs.

And honestly? That’s a pretty significant break for Detroit.

What the Lions won’t have to deal with

Dart has been one of the more exciting rookies in the league, a legit dual-threat problem. Through 10 games, he’s completed 128 of 204 passes for 1,417 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He’s also added 317 rushing yards and seven rushing scores. That’s starter-level production with serious big-play juice.

The Lions don’t have to game-plan for any of that on Sunday.

Enter Jameis Winston

With Dart out, New York is likely turning to veteran Jameis Winston, who took over for Russell Wilson last week against the Packers. Winston went 19-of-29 for 201 yards and an interception, finishing with a 71.2 passer rating. He even punched in a rushing touchdown, but let’s be real, he’s not bringing the same mobility or off-schedule chaos that Dart does.

That shift alone completely changes how Detroit can defend this game.

What it means for Detroit

No Dart means:

Less QB run game to defend

Fewer designed rollouts and movement throws

A more traditional pocket-passing approach from the Giants

For a Lions defense that has been dealing with its own injuries and inconsistency, this is about as friendly a matchup shift as you could ask for heading into a massive three-game homestand.

Detroit still has to handle its business, Winston’s no pushover, but the absence of Dart removes one of the Giants’ most dangerous weapons.