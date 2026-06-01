Gideon Gash Gives Spartans an In-State Recruiting Boost

Michigan State brought in 2027 four-star athlete Gideon Gash for an official visit during the weekend of May 29-30, giving the Spartans face time with one of Michigan’s top prospects in an early stretch of the 2027 cycle. Gash, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound Detroit Catholic Central standout, has become a priority in-state target as his recruitment picks up.

The visit matters for Michigan State because Gideon Gash is not just a local name. He is a two-way prospect with reported upside at wide receiver or defensive back, and the Spartans appear to see him on defense with coach Pat Fitzgerald, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and defensive backs coach James Adams all involved in his recruitment, as detailed in recent reporting on the visit.

Family ties give Michigan State a real opening

Michigan State already has strong connections inside the Gash family. Gideon’s brother Caleb is on the roster, and brother Samson signed with the program in February 2026 after starring at Detroit Catholic Central, as confirmed when Samson joined the 2026 class.

Gideon Gash is also the son of former NFL fullback Sam Gash, a detail that has stayed central to this recruitment as schools keep pushing. Michigan State has a built-in level of familiarity here, and that can matter in a battle that already includes several national programs.

The Spartans are not alone in this fight

Gash previously identified a six-school focus group of Michigan State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Indiana, Alabama and LSU in reporting on where his recruitment stands. Another report laid out official visits scheduled for Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas Tech in June, which means Michigan State got an early shot before a busy month ahead.

There is also an in-state angle beyond East Lansing. Michigan made a push for Gideon Gash this spring and stopped at Detroit Catholic Central in April, adding another layer to a recruitment that already had plenty of heavyweight attention, as noted in coverage of Michigan’s in-state recruiting efforts.

Why this one stands out

Detroit Catholic Central went 14-1 and won the Michigan Division 1 state championship in the 2025 season, and Gideon Gash’s profile has only grown from there, based on reporting on his recruitment and upcoming visits. For Michigan State, getting him on campus now keeps the Spartans firmly in the middle of one of the state’s most important 2027 battles.

No commitment date or post-visit decision timeline has been confirmed in the available reporting. The next part to track is how Michigan State’s early official visit stacks up once Gideon Gash completes his June trips to Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.