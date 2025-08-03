Giovanni Manu Impresses Dan Campbell With Progress in Hall of Fame Game

The Detroit Lions may have stumbled in their preseason debut, but one bright spot came in the form of second-year offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, a 6-foot-7, 354-pound mountain of a man who showed signs of growth that caught the attention of head coach Dan Campbell.

TLDR:

Giovanni Manu replaced Dan Skipper in the Hall of Fame Game and showed clear improvement.

Dan Campbell called the performance “encouraging” and noted Manu had shown progress in recent practices.

Manu, a 2024 fourth-round pick, is competing for a backup spot on the offensive line in his second NFL season.

Manu’s Moment in the Spotlight

When veteran swing tackle Dan Skipper exited the game in the second quarter against the Chargers, Manu got his chance, and he didn’t waste it. Inserted into the lineup during the Hall of Fame Game, the 2024 fourth-round pick from British Columbia displayed improved technique, footwork, and poise compared to his rookie campaign.

“It was better,” Campbell said as quoted by the Detroit Football Network. “That’s the best way to say it. The beginning of camp has probably been more downs than ups, and then the game was more encouraging. And actually, I will say this, I thought his last practice before this game was better. I do feel an uptick here.”

That’s high praise from a head coach known for his no-nonsense approach to effort and consistency. It’s also a promising sign for Manu, who is battling to earn a reserve role on Detroit’s 53-man roster, behind starters Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker.

A Developmental Prospect Worth Watching

Manu’s NFL journey has always been framed as a long-term project. Drafted 126th overall in 2024 out of Canada, his raw size and athleticism intrigued scouts, but his technique and transition to NFL speed needed refinement. Through the first few weeks of 2025 training camp, the progress has been gradual, but Thursday night felt like a breakthrough.

“He’s always going to have things to work on,” Campbell admitted, “but it was better.”

That simple affirmation might be all Manu needs to keep climbing.