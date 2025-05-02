Giovanni Manu Faces Make-or-Break Camp Entering Year 2 With Lions

After a redshirt rookie season, Giovanni Manu enters 2025 on the roster bubble. Can he prove he’s worth keeping around—or will the Lions move on?

The massive, athletic lineman must prove he’s worth developing further—or risk being left off the 53

The Detroit Lions invested in Giovanni Manu in 2024 knowing he would be a long-term project. After a full year without playing a single snap, that long-term clock is ticking louder. As Manu enters his second season in Detroit, he finds himself in a crowded offensive line room—and firmly on the roster bubble.

TL;DR

Giovanni Manu enters Year 2 with Detroit after not appearing in a game in 2024

with Detroit after not appearing in a game in 2024 The Lions drafted Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier in 2025, adding depth and competition

and in 2025, adding depth and competition Manu’s rare physical traits remain intriguing, but development must show results

He’ll need a strong training camp and preseason to avoid being a final cut

The Big Picture

At 6-foot-7 and over 350 pounds, Giovanni Manu looks the part of an NFL tackle the moment he steps off the bus. His size and athletic profile turned heads during the 2024 pre-draft process, and the Lions brought him in with hopes of molding him into a future contributor.

But so far, it’s all been projection. Manu didn’t appear in a game during his rookie season and spent the year developing behind the scenes. While that redshirt year wasn’t unexpected, the 2025 roster crunch means the Lions can’t afford to carry too many long-term stashes.

Now, with rookies Ratledge and Frazier added and depth options like Dan Skipper, Colby Sorsdal, and Kayode Awosika returning, Manu has to prove he belongs—not just in the future, but now.

Why the Pressure Is Mounting

Manu’s size and athleticism still make him one of the most intriguing raw prospects in the league. However, roster spots are earned, not promised, and Detroit is expected to keep only 8 or 9 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster.

Key questions the coaching staff will be asking in camp:

Has Manu shown enough improvement in technique, especially hand placement and leverage?

Can he hold his own in pass protection against NFL-caliber edge rushers?

Is his football IQ and assignment execution where it needs to be for spot duty?

If the answer to most of those is still “not yet,” Manu could be on the outside looking in come cutdown day.

Best-Case vs. Most Likely Outcome

Best-Case Scenario: Manu flashes in preseason and earns a spot as a developmental swing tackle—possibly knocking off a more experienced backup like Jamarco Jones or pushing Sorsdal for a final slot.

Most Likely Scenario: He lands on the practice squad again, giving the Lions another year to develop him—but without the luxury of limitless patience.

The Bottom Line

Giovanni Manu’s time in Detroit might be running out—unless he shows real growth this summer. The Lions bet on his upside in 2024, but in 2025, it’s about progress, not potential. With one of the NFL’s deepest offensive line rooms, there’s no margin for hiding behind traits. This is the year Manu must show he belongs.