Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady still not back together after dispute

After initially deciding to retire after the 2021 season, Tom Brady changed his mind and he is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 campaign.

According to a report from Page Six, one person who does not seem to be on board with Brady continuing his football career is his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Here is what a source told Page Six:

“Gisele isn’t back with Tom … She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa … Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

A week ago, Page Six reported that Bündchen left Brady after what was described as an “epic fight” over him deciding to un-retire from football.

The model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL, while he has remained behind for team training.

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a source tells Page Six, adding that this has happened before with the couple, but they have always reunited in the past.

A second source says, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Adds an insider: “They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!”

In May, Bündchen told British Vogue: “I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids,” she said, adding, “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids.”