Givani Smith buries his first goal of the season for Red Wings [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

First it was Marc Staal tallying his first of the year, and now gritty forward Givani Smith is getting in on the fun.

Smith found himself all alone in front of the net and buried a feed from Bobby Ryan past goaltender Chris Driedger, giving Detroit a 2-0 lead over the Panthers:

All smiles from Givani Smith as he gives the Red Wings a 2-0 lead.

BEAUTY.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/PVy0K9MIQh — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) February 7, 2021

Smith, who was drafted 46th overall by the Red Wings in 2016, scored two goals last season in his first NHL action with the team.