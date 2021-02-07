Givani Smith buries his first goal of the season for Red Wings [VIDEO]

First it was Marc Staal tallying his first of the year, and now gritty forward Givani Smith is getting in on the fun.

Smith found himself all alone in front of the net and buried a feed from Bobby Ryan past goaltender Chris Driedger, giving Detroit a 2-0 lead over the Panthers:

Smith, who was drafted 46th overall by the Red Wings in 2016, scored two goals last season in his first NHL action with the team.

