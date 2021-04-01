Givani Smith drops the gloves against Ryan Lomberg [VIDEO]

We all know that Detroit Red Wings forward Givani Smith isn’t shy about dropping the gloves. His last NHL fight was in February against the Florida Panthers, and he’s making the most of his taxi squad call up by earning another five-minute trip to the box – once again against Florida.

He squared off with Florida’s Ryan Lomberg during the first period of tonight’s game at BB&T Center in Sunrise:

