Second baseman Gleyber Torres is not expected to be back with the Detroit Tigers when free agency opens. He is 29 years old, he turns 30 in December, and the Tigers are headed into a youth movement.

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Torres played in 96 games this season. He hit .260 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs, and he did not steal a base. He also posted a .364 on-base percentage, a .363 slugging percentage and a .727 OPS. With no role in Detroit’s future, where could he land?

The Three Best Fits for Gleyber Torres in Free Agency

Jim Bowden of The Athletic ranked the top 40 free agents on the market this winter, and Torres landed at No. 23. With the Tigers not expected to bring him back, Bowden wrote, “Best team fits: Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates.”

None of those three teams reached the 2026 playoffs. For a second baseman about to turn 30 and looking for his next contract, none of them offers a short path back to October either.

Contract Prediction

Bowden predicted Torres signs a two-year deal worth $42 million. He also wrote, “Torres’ .364 OBP this season was the highest of his career, though he played in only 96 games due to multiple oblique injuries. Even with the missed time, he was a solid performer at the plate for the Tigers the past two seasons. He’s a below-average defender at second base but his plate discipline makes him a strong asset at the top of a lineup.”

Who Plays Second Base for the Tigers?

If Torres walks, Detroit does not have to go shopping. MLB.com’s Tigers offseason outlook has Hao-Yu Lee stepping into the job at second base, with Colt Keith getting more time as a super-utility piece, and notes the Tigers could still turn to free agency instead. That is the youth movement working the way it is supposed to work: the opening gets filled from inside, and the money goes somewhere else.

Wherever Torres signs, he will need to be better than he was for the Tigers in 2026.