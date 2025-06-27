Gleyber Torres Opens Up About What Prompted Him to Sign With Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers signed Gleyber Torres this past offseason, and it is already shaping up to be one of the most impactful moves of the year. Now, for the first time, Torres is sharing why he chose Detroit, and it all started with a phone call that changed everything.

TL;DR

Gleyber Torres signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Tigers in the offseason

signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Tigers in the offseason He picked Detroit after a phone conversation with former Tiger Gio Urshela

Torres believed the Tigers were “the complete package”

Through 68 games, he holds an .816 OPS with 70 hits , and leads AL second basemen in All-Star voting

with , and leads in All-Star voting Torres says, “What he told me is better in person”

The Main Story

When Gleyber Torres became a free agent this past winter, he had plenty of options. But when the dust settled, the former Yankees All-Star chose the Detroit Tigers, and now he’s explaining exactly why.

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Torres called up former Tiger Gio Urshela to get a feel for the team’s clubhouse and culture.

“He explained everything to me,” Torres said. “When you have a really good clubhouse that’s young and together, I think that’s a big difference. That’s the conversation he had with me. That’s why I picked Detroit.” via Detroit Free Pres

Sure, there were other teams offering similar money, but Torres said the Tigers stood out because of the vibe, the direction of the franchise, and the hunger to win.

“I really believed Detroit was the complete package,” Torres said. “So I signed the deal.”

A Breakout Year in the Making

Torres has quickly become one of Detroit’s most consistent offensive contributors, helping fuel the team’s climb to the top of the standings. In just 68 games, here is what he’s done:

.816 OPS , 1.9 WAR

, 70 hits , 40 runs , 13 doubles , 8 home runs , 40 RBIs

, , , , 4 stolen bases, 41 walks, 36 strikeouts

He’s not just producing, he’s thriving, and fans are noticing. Torres currently leads the American League All-Star voting at second base, and it’s no accident. He looks like the player Yankees fans expected to see year in and year out.

“What he told me is better in person,” Torres said, referring back to Urshela’s glowing review. “I’m glad I had that conversation with him.”

The Big Picture

Gleyber Torres didn’t just join a good baseball team, he joined the right culture at the right time. His bat is hot, his confidence is high, and his decision to sign with Detroit already looks like one of the best free agent choices of 2025.

With playoff expectations rising and a young, tight-knit clubhouse around him, Torres could be exactly the veteran presence this team needs for a serious postseason push.

The Bottom Line

Gleyber Torres trusted his gut, and it led him to the Motor City.

The Tigers believed he could make an impact, and now he is showing why they were right.