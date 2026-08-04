Gleyber Torres Has Message for Tigers After Deadline Drama

Gleyber Torres is still a Detroit Tiger, and he appears ready to finish the season with something meaningful still within reach.

Torres took to Instagram on Tuesday with a clear message following a trade deadline that included plenty of speculation about his future.

“Let’s finish this together and make it special.”

The post featured Torres in a Tigers uniform following through on a swing, signaling his focus remains on helping Detroit make a late push.

Torres Remains With Detroit

Many believed Torres could be traded before Monday’s MLB trade deadline, especially after Detroit sent Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres.

A Torres deal never materialized.

The Tigers ultimately determined that keeping several veterans gave the team more value than accepting the returns available on the trade market. Torres will now remain part of a lineup trying to stay alive in both the Wild Card and American League Central races.

Tigers Begin Important Series in Seattle

Detroit had Monday off following the deadline and will return to action Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners.

The Tigers enter the series with a 54-58 record, sitting 2½ games behind the final American League Wild Card spot and 5½ games out of first place in the AL Central.

Detroit’s margin for error is shrinking, especially after trading two major pieces from its rotation. The opportunity is still there, and Torres’ message suggests the clubhouse has not accepted that the season is finished.

Bottom Line

Gleyber Torres spent deadline day surrounded by trade speculation.

One day later, he made his intentions clear.

Torres remains in Detroit, the Tigers remain within reach of the postseason, and his message to teammates and fans was simple: finish the season together and try to make it special.