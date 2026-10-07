There will not be another Gleyber Torres qualifying offer in Detroit. Torres accepted the Detroit Tigers’ qualifying offer of $22.025 million for the 2026 season, and under the collective bargaining agreement a player can receive a qualifying offer only once in his career. The 2027 qualifying offer is reported at $23.1 million by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, and the Tigers are not allowed to put it in front of Torres.

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The Gleyber Torres Qualifying Offer Rule Costs Detroit a Pick

That rule is what makes this expensive. Because Detroit cannot make him a qualifying offer, the Tigers will not receive a compensation pick if Torres signs elsewhere. The decision to move on from Torres still looks like an easy one with the roster pointed toward a youth movement, but the easy call now comes with nothing attached to it.

Keeping Gleyber Torres Does Not Fit Detroit’s Direction

It would make no sense for the Tigers to bring Torres back on another eight-figure one-year deal. He is 29 years old, he turns 30 before Opening Day 2027, and he does not fit the direction Detroit is heading in.

During the 2026 MLB season, Torres played in 96 games with the Tigers. He hit .260 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs and did not steal a base. His on-base percentage was .364. Torres is better off as a utility player on a contending team than on a team that wants to play young players every day.

Hao-Yu Lee Lines Up at Second Base

Hao-Yu Lee is Detroit’s most likely answer at second base for 2027. He played in 114 games for the Tigers in 2026 and is only 23 years old. He hit .264 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs and stole three bases in five attempts.

His on-base percentage was .322, his slugging percentage was .424 and his OPS was .747. If Lee ends up at third base instead, Max Anderson is in line to get looks at second base for the Tigers. Everything is lining up for Detroit to let Torres walk.