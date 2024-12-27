Gleyber Torres Releases Statement After Signing With Detroit Tigers

On Friday, just moments after news broke that he had signed with the Detroit Tigers, Gleyber Torres recently took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude to the New York Yankees organization, fans, and his teammates. The 28-year-old second baseman, who has played his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees, shared a touching message about his time with the team, following recent news of his move to the Detroit Tigers.

Full Statement From Gleyber Torres

“Wow, where to start or how to start…

Thank you. The Yankees were my family since 2016. A simple boy from Venezuela with great aspirations to play in the most epic city in the world, the Yankees gave me all the love and support I needed to achieve my childhood dream. Wearing pinstripes was an honor for me and my family.

To the entire organization, coaches and all of the game day staff, thank you. You taught me so much on and off the field, even the little things, and I will always have them in my heart.

Yankee Fans, thank you for everything. Thank you for the unconditional support, you were always there to motivate me when I had good times and, not so good times.

My teammates, I love you all. Thank you for the great experiences and trust, allowing me to compete with you for the same purpose since day 1. You will always be with me.

Thank you New York Yankees.”

Moving Forward

Torres has been a key player for the Yankees, showing great promise as an offensive and defensive force since making his MLB debut. His departure from the Bronx is a big change, but Torres' statement shows just how much the Yankees meant to him and the impact the organization, fans, and teammates had on his career.

Now with the Tigers, Torres will look to continue his growth as an established Major Leaguer and contribute to his new team. His heartfelt farewell serves as a reminder of the bond between a player and the team that helped shape his career.