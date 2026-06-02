Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Gleyber Torres

The Detroit Tigers are finally getting one of their most important hitters back.

According to Tigers beat reporter Jason Beck, Gleyber Torres will be activated from the injured list Monday night and will be in Detroit’s lineup against Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Steven Matz.

The return comes at a much-needed time for a Tigers team that has struggled offensively during a brutal stretch that has dropped them to the bottom of the American League standings.

Torres Has Been Sidelined Since May 2

Torres landed on the injured list after suffering a left oblique strain on May 2 during a game against the Texas Rangers.

The injury occurred when Torres was thrown out at home plate and later exited the game in the fourth inning because of side tightness. Further evaluation revealed the oblique injury, forcing Detroit to place the veteran infielder on the shelf.

Since then, Torres has worked his way back through the rehabilitation process and recently appeared ready to rejoin the major league club.

What Torres Brings Back to the Lineup

Before suffering the injury, Torres was one of Detroit’s most productive hitters.

In 2026, the three-time All-Star was batting .259 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, an impressive .389 on-base percentage, and a .716 OPS in 116 at-bats. His ability to reach base consistently has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Tigers.

Over his career, Torres has compiled more than 1,000 hits, 156 home runs, and 526 RBIs, establishing himself as one of the more accomplished middle infielders in baseball.

Much-Needed Reinforcement

The Tigers desperately need a spark after enduring one of the most disappointing stretches in recent franchise history.

Now, with Torres returning and expected to be immediately inserted into the lineup, Detroit hopes his presence can provide some stability and offensive production as they begin a new series against the Rays.

For a team searching for answers, getting Gleyber Torres back is certainly a step in the right direction.