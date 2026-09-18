Gleyber Torres’ Tigers Future Just Got Complicated

The Detroit Tigers opened a four-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. Detroit trailed 3-1 entering the top of the ninth inning. They had two runners on base and one out when Gleyber Torres stepped up to the plate.

Torres was the go-ahead runner at the plate, but he grounded into a game-ending double play. The White Sox hung on to win by a final score of 3-1. With the win, Chicago moved to 78-75 and is now tied with the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

As for Detroit, they now sit at 72-81. With the regular season winding down, there will certainly be change in the offseason. Torres will become a free agent at the end of the season. Is it worth it to bring him back next season?

The Tigers Should Let Gleyber Torres Walk in Free Agency

Torres, the Tigers’ 29-year-old second baseman, hits the open market the moment the season ends. He has played in 92 games this season and he has a .265 batting average with eight home runs and 38 RBIs, along with zero stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .367.

They should let him walk in free agency. Detroit has a potential in-house replacement at second base next season in Hao-Yu Lee. Lee has played in 105 games this season and has a .254 batting average with nine home runs and 42 RBIs, along with two stolen bases on four attempts. His on-base percentage is .313.

Lee is only 23 years old. He has a lot of potential to become a better player at second base and possesses more upside than Torres does now.

Chisholm, Lowe and Arraez Are Also Available

There are some other options that the Tigers could sign on the free agent market. Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees, Brandon Lowe of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Arraez of the Philadelphia Phillies are all set to hit free agency once the 2026 season concludes.

Any of the three could be a solid upgrade at second base over Torres. If the Tigers were to re-sign Torres and not upgrade at that position, it would be total malpractice by president of baseball operations Scott Harris.