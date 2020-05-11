41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Glover Quin joins The Jim Rome Show, says Detroit Lions made mistake

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions coach John Teerlinck dies at 69

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, former Detroit Lions defensive line coach John Teerlinck has died at the age of 69 https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1259685451218259968 https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1259878489685209088 Teerlinck, who coached the Lions defensive line...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Dan Orlovsky says he owns Matthew Stafford…on the golf course

Arnold Powell - 0
When it comes to football, there is no question about it that former Detroit Lions quarterback could not hold a candle to current Lions...
Read more

Ever since Matt Patricia replaced Jim Caldwell as head coach of the Detroit Lions, the Lions roster has been overhauled to get rid of players who were not buying into Patricia’s way of doing things.

One of those players is Glover Quin, who has been outspoken since leaving the Lions.

Quin joined Jim Rome on The Jim Rome Show this past Friday and he said the Lions did not need a complete overhaul because they were close to getting over the hump.

“We had made the playoffs twice in four years. Had two winner-take-all divisional championship games in Week 17. It wasn’t like we were the bottom of the food chain,” Quin said. 

He added, “We were a team right there at the cusp. We just needed a little boost to get to 10 or 11 wins. We didn’t need a complete overhaul. The players that we had were good players.”

Since taking over as head coach, Patricia had led the Lions to just nine total wins in 2 seasons, which just so happens to be half the number of wins that Caldwell had (18) in his final two seasons in Detroit.

Nation, do you believe that Patricia will eventually have more success with the Lions than Caldwell had? Did the Lions make a mistake by moving on from Caldwell?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleComedian Bill Burr posts NFSW video bashing ‘Bad Boys’ Detroit Pistons
Next articleMatt Patricia says he may bring ‘The Last Dance’ into Detroit Lions lockerroom

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.