Glover Quin joins The Jim Rome Show, says Detroit Lions made mistake

Ever since Matt Patricia replaced Jim Caldwell as head coach of the Detroit Lions, the Lions roster has been overhauled to get rid of players who were not buying into Patricia’s way of doing things.

One of those players is Glover Quin, who has been outspoken since leaving the Lions.

Quin joined Jim Rome on The Jim Rome Show this past Friday and he said the Lions did not need a complete overhaul because they were close to getting over the hump.

“We had made the playoffs twice in four years. Had two winner-take-all divisional championship games in Week 17. It wasn’t like we were the bottom of the food chain,” Quin said.

He added, “We were a team right there at the cusp. We just needed a little boost to get to 10 or 11 wins. We didn’t need a complete overhaul. The players that we had were good players.”

Since taking over as head coach, Patricia had led the Lions to just nine total wins in 2 seasons, which just so happens to be half the number of wins that Caldwell had (18) in his final two seasons in Detroit.