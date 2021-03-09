GM Brad Holmes joins ‘Huddle and Flow’ podcast, talks about Detroit Lions drafting a QB

Sharing is caring!

Will the Detroit Lions use the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select their future quarterback?

Only time will tell, but many have already ruled that out because of the fact that the Lions will have former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff on their roster when the 2021 season begins.

But one person who is not ruling out selecting a QB at No. 7 (or at least he claims that) is Lions new GM Brad Holmes.

During a recent episode of the ‘Huddle and Flow’ podcast, Holmes said that the QB position is not one that will be ignored by the Lions.

“I don’t think when you’re picking this high that you can be ‘out’ on any position,” Holmes told Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter. “But obviously, quarterback is such an important position and I just think it’s good drafting business, always, to be very, very thorough on that quarterback class – regardless of what your situation is. When I was with the Rams, I always said, regardless of what you have at quarterback [you have to be thorough], and especially now, it’s the same approach. It is a good crop coming out this year, but it’s definitely not a position that will be ignored by us by any means.”

Nation, what do you think the chances are of Holmes taking a QB at No. 7?