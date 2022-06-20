GM Troy Weaver says Pistons will draft ‘best player for us’

It’s another critical offseason for the Detroit Pistons, who hold the No. 5 overall selection in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. Pistons general manager Troy Weaver will be tasked with finding another young high-end talent to pair with last year’s No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham as the Pistons continue their rebuilding process.

Weaver met with media members this afternoon and covered an array of subjects, including the upcoming Draft as well as the status of a potential trade piece in the form of Jerami Grant. Rumors have abounded as to a potential deal for Grant, and they’ll understandably continue until a decision is made by Weaver.

“People are always calling for your best players,” Weaver said of Grant. “Absolutely anticipating that.”

Embed from Getty Images

Among the top players expected to be snatched up early include Indiana forward Keegan Murray, Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe, Purdue shooting guard Jaden Ivey, Auburn power forward Jabari Smith, and Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren.

Needless to say, Weaver will have options available to him when it comes time to make their selection.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Who should the Detroit Pistons pick in the NBA Draft?

Troy Weaver currently holds the No. 5 pick for the Pistons

“Getting to know the prospects,” Weaver said of his favorite part of the pre-Draft process. “Everyone has a story, and I like getting to know all of the prospect’s stories. It usually is a good barometer for who that player and person will be in the future.”

Of course, history has shown us that the best players don’t always necessarily go in the Top 5.

“I’ve been talking this question for 20 years,” Weaver said. “If that’s the case, how does Giannis go 15? How does Kawhi go 15? I never prescribed to that.”

And as of right now, Weaver doesn’t have his heart set on taking a particular player.

“You have an idea of the top half of the lottery, and then you run the process,” he said. “We’re finishing up the process. It doesn’t really change. I didn’t have a set person or anything like that.”

“We’ll do our work and come up with the best player for us.”

The NBA Draft will begin on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

