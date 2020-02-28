Goalie fight breaks out during WHL game [Video]

This is something you don’t see often in hockey, but when it happens, it is must-see television!

Watch as Isaac Poulter of the Swift Current Broncos and Brock Gould of the Moose Jaw Warriors skate towards center ice before swinging for the fences!

GOALIE FIGHT! Swift Current Broncos netminder Isaac Poulter and Moose Jaw Warriors goalie Brock Gould just dropped the gloves midway through the third period pic.twitter.com/os10Nm4AW6 — Ben Dooley (@BenTDooley) February 29, 2020

- Advertisement -

Gotta love it!