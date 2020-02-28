21.6 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Goalie fight breaks out during WHL game [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

This is something you don’t see often in hockey, but when it happens, it is must-see television!

Watch as Isaac Poulter of the Swift Current Broncos and Brock Gould of the Moose Jaw Warriors skate towards center ice before swinging for the fences!

Gotta love it!

