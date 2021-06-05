Goaltender Taya Currie makes OHL history

Sharing is caring!

History has been made in the Ontario Hockey League.

Goaltender Taya Currie has become the first female ever drafted in the OHL’s Priority Selection, having been selected by the Sarnia Sting 267th overall.

Currie has been playing with Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs AAA boys’ team and has been touted as one of Alliance Hockey’s top goaltenders.

“We’re a pretty close team and I wanted to play the most competitive hockey I can,” Currie told The Press. “In bantam, all the girls I played against switched over, but I wanted to try something different.”

– – Quotes via Sportsnet Link – –