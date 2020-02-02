46 F
Detroit
Sunday, February 2, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Goaltenders Mike Smith and Cam Talbot drop the gloves

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Goaltenders Mike Smith and Cam Talbot drop the gloves

The Battle of Alberta got extra heated on Saturday night! Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith and Calgary Flames goaltender...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

NHL Insider believes Oilers GM Ken Holland could pursue Andreas Athanasiou

Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou hasn't enjoyed the season that he would have liked after scoring a career...
Read more
General TopicMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: Las Vegas Raiders to pursue Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can become a free agency during the NFL offseason, and while speculation continues...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Battle of Alberta got extra heated on Saturday night!

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith and Calgary Flames goaltender Cam Talbot dropped the gloves and faced off at center ice last night in Calgary during a frank exchange of ideas between the two rivals:

There were 50 penalty minutes called, including game misconducts to both goalies. The Oilers would win by an 8-3 final score.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleNHL Insider believes Oilers GM Ken Holland could pursue Andreas Athanasiou

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Goaltenders Mike Smith and Cam Talbot drop the gloves

The Battle of Alberta got extra heated on Saturday night! Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith and Calgary Flames goaltender...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

NHL Insider believes Oilers GM Ken Holland could pursue Andreas Athanasiou

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou hasn't enjoyed the season that he would have liked after scoring a career high 30 goals last season....
Read more
General Topic

Report: Las Vegas Raiders to pursue Tom Brady

Michael Whitaker - 0
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can become a free agency during the NFL offseason, and while speculation continues to mount whether or not...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Jeff Blashill gives unfortunate injury update on Red Wings’ Filip Zadina

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, forward Filip Zadina will be out of action for the next 2-3 weeks with a...
Read more
College Sports

Former Michigan guard Steve Hutchinson elected to Hall of Fame

Michael Whitaker - 0
The third time is the charm! Former Michigan Wolverines guard Steve Hutchinson was elected to the 2020 NFL Hall of Fame on his third...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NHL Insider believes Oilers GM Ken Holland could pursue Andreas Athanasiou

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou hasn't enjoyed the season that he would have liked after scoring a career high 30 goals last season....
Read more

Jeff Blashill gives unfortunate injury update on Red Wings’ Filip Zadina

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, forward Filip Zadina will be out of action for the next 2-3 weeks with a...
Read more

Red Wings honor Valtteri Filppula for playing in 1,000th game

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Valtterri Filppula debuted for the team back in December of 2005, and his career has come full circle. The 2008...
Read more

Red Wings Justin Abdelkader goes full ‘Darren McCarty’ on Brendan Lemieux [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings may have lost 4-2 to the New York Rangers, but at least there was one moment from...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.