Goaltenders Mike Smith and Cam Talbot drop the gloves

The Battle of Alberta got extra heated on Saturday night!
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith and Calgary Flames goaltender Cam Talbot dropped the gloves and faced off at center ice last night in Calgary during a frank exchange of ideas between the two rivals:
The Battle of Alberta never had a goalie fight until last night. Wait for it… @NHLFlames @EdmontonOilers @NHL #goaliefight #InTheCrease pic.twitter.com/giYep8hzIW
— Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) February 2, 2020
There were 50 penalty minutes called, including game misconducts to both goalies. The Oilers would win by an 8-3 final score.