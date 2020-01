This is just a sad situation.

Shaun Weiss, best known for playing Goldberg the Goalie in the “Mighty Ducks” franchise, was arrested in Marysville, Calif. on charges of burglary and being under the influence.

His mugshot is just plain depressing:

This isn’t his first run-in with the law. He’s been previously arrested for possession of meth, as well as public intoxication and petty theft.

We certainly hope that Weiss gets the help he desperately needs.