Golden Tate releases 3-team NFL destination wish list

Where will Golden Tate play in 2021?

Well, according to Tate, who is now 32, there are a few teams he is interested in joining.

“I would love to go back home to Tennessee,” Tate told SiriusXM NFL Radio his wish list. “Indy, over with Carson Wentz. Obviously, the L.A. Rams would be fantastic with Stafford. I had my best years with Stafford. I really like the entire NFC West, to be honest.”

Tate added that he is like a fine wine that just gets better with age.

“I’m like a fine wine: I just get better with age,” Tate said. “I haven’t had any major injuries. For the most part I’m on the field. I think I’ve been great in the locker room. Unfortunately, last year was kind of a COVID (issue) and everything going on just didn’t go my way as far as getting the ball. But I made the most of the opportunities that I did have. You look at when I did get the ball in my hands. I was making contested catches in the slot, down the field, wherever it may be. I’m looking forward to just getting opportunities. Because I have no doubt once I get opportunities, I’ll prove how good I am and how good I’ve been over the years.”

Should the Lions try to make a run at Tate even though it seems like he is focused on going to a contender?