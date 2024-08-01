Golden Tate Returns To Detroit Lions As Broadcaster

The Detroit Lions have announced the addition of former wide receiver Golden Tate to their preseason TV broadcast team. Tate will serve as an analyst, working alongside play-by-play announcer Jason Ross Jr. and sideline reporter Dannie Rogers. Bart Fox will produce the broadcasts, with Bruce Treut directing.

Golden Tate, a veteran of 11 NFL seasons, is best known for his time with the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he won Super Bowl XLVIII. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and led the league in yards after the catch from 2015 to 2019. Tate, his wife Elise, and their three children have recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

Golden Tate’s Enthusiasm for the Lions’ Vision

“When I signed with the Lions 10 years ago, I remember being impressed with the vision of the organization, and now I’m blown away by it,” said Tate via detroitlions.com. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the preseason broadcasts with Jason and Dannie to tell the stories of this Super Bowl-caliber group and share my experiences with the fans.”

Jason Ross Jr., a Lawrence Technological University graduate from Farmington Hills, Mich., returns for his second preseason as a play-by-play announcer. Ross Jr. also calls games for the Big Ten Network, ESPN, Fox Sports, and Westwood One and is one of the voices of the Chicago Sky (WNBA). Dannie Rogers, in her fourth season as the Detroit Lions team reporter, hails from Monroe, Mich., and has previously worked with the University of Arizona football team and CBSN in Toledo, Ohio.

Excitement for the Upcoming Season

“We’re thrilled to welcome Golden Tate to our talented crew,” said Detroit Lions Director of Broadcasting Carl Moll. “His impressive experience as a player, combined with his passion for the game, will undoubtedly contribute to creating amazing game broadcasts as we head into another exciting season.”

The broadcasting team will cover three preseason games on Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK) and the Detroit Lions Television Network:

Aug. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 8 vs. New York Giants

Aug. 17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs