Golfer at British Open flips off and berates fan before finally snapping his club in half [Video]

Sometimes, you just lose your cool and that is exactly what happened on Friday at the British Open (Yes, that is what we are calling it) when Tyler Hatton completely lost it.

It began when a fan distracted Hatton while he was putting and Hatton responded by flipping the fan the middle finger.

After finally putting in, Hatton had a few choice words for the same fan. (Be careful, there is some NSFW language in this video)

Hot mics are picking up Tyrrell Hatton. The Open is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/6g7KuVR2SW — By The Flagstick (@ByTheFlagstick) July 16, 2021

Hatton capped off his tirade by snapping his iron in half after a poor shot.

Tyrrell Hatton has had better Fridays in his life, and so has this iron he just snapped. pic.twitter.com/GEYZofZQ1v — By The Flagstick (@ByTheFlagstick) July 16, 2021

We hope your day gets better, Tyler!