Gov. Whitmer makes change to Detroit Tigers Opening Day maximum capacity

If you were hoping to be able to attend Detroit Tigers Opening Day, your chances just got better.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer updated the Gatherings and Mask epidemic order to allow for 20% capacity in outdoor stadiums and arenas.

This means that Comerica Park in Detroit can now host around 8,200 fans for Opening Day!

