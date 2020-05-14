41.2 F
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Gov. Whitmer says Big House could be empty for 2020 Michigan football season

If you were looking forward to going to the Big House for a Michigan football game during the 2020 season, you may have to wait an extra year for that to happen.

According to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who joined the Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket on Thursday morning, fans in the Big House is something that may not happen this fall.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“The fact of the matter is, mass congregation without a vaccine is something that’s probably not going to be wise for a long time,” said Whitmer.

“I know my daughter (an incoming freshman) is hoping to be on campus at the University of Michigan in the fall, and going to the Big House is something that we always anticipated would be a part of her college experience. That just might not happen this fall,” said Whitmer. “But we’re going to get back to that point.

“It may take a little longer than anyone wants, but we’re going to muddle through this and we’re going to do the best that we can and eventually we will be able to resume some of those great traditional pastimes of ours that are so weaved in the fabric of who we are.”

Honestly, as long as football happens and I can watch on television, I can deal with this for one season! What about you?

 

 

By Arnold Powell

