Friday, April 24, 2020
Grading the Detroit Lions decision to select RB D'Andre Swift in Round 2

On Friday night, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn used the No. 35 overall pick (No. 3 in Round 2) to select RB D’Andre Swift our of Georgia.

Many believe that Swift is the No. 1 running back in the class as he is 3-down back who will provide the Lions offense with another weapon.

That being said, when Matthew Stafford was healthy last season, the Lions had a top-10 offense in the NFL. But what they did not have is a respectable defense. In fact, the Lions had one of the worst defenses in franchise history and they need a player to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

If the Lions wanted to add a running back to the mix, they could have waited a couple of rounds and still grabbed a solid player.

My preference would have been for Quinn to select an EDGE rusher like A.J. Epenesa or Yeter Gross-Matos.

I do love D’Andre Swift as a running back and he could be a very good player for the Lions right off the bat. That being said, I don’t believe he was the right pick for this roster.

Grade: C

By Don Drysdale
