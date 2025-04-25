Grading the Detroit Lions 1st Round Selection of DT Tyleik Williams

The Detroit Lions earned a B+ grade for their first-round selection of Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams. Here’s what makes the pick solid — and what kept it from being an A.

When the Detroit Lions made their pick at No. 28 in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they didn’t go with an edge rusher. They didn’t bolster the offensive line. Instead, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell doubled down on their defensive identity — selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.

So, how’d they do?

Why It Works

Tyleik Williams isn’t just a massive presence at over 330 pounds — the guy can move. He’s got nimble feet for a big man, strong hands, and one of the most relentless motors in the draft class. The Lions love players who finish plays, and Williams checks that box in bold Sharpie.

He’s expected to rotate in immediately alongside D.J. Reader and eventually Alim McNeill when he returns to action, forming a downright nasty interior trio. And here’s the bigger picture: Reader is on a one-year deal. If he walks in free agency next March, Williams might be the plug-and-play successor the Lions were planning for all along.

But Why Not an EDGE?

That’s the one knock on this pick. Many expected Detroit to go after another pass rusher to complement Aidan Hutchinson off the edge. That would’ve made sense — and it still might happen in later rounds.

But Holmes stuck to his board, and clearly Williams was a guy they couldn’t pass up. My grade reflects that balance — it’s a solid, smart pick, but not the splashy EDGE some were hoping for.

Grade: B+

The Bottom Line

This pick screams “Lions football” — gritty, powerful, and focused on the trenches. Williams might not be the highlight of your fantasy draft, but he could become the centerpiece of Detroit’s front line for years.

Smart, steady, and strategic. That’s a B+ you can feel good about.