Grading the Detroit Lions Signing of D.J. Reed

What grade do you give the Detroit Lions signing of D.J. Reed?

The Detroit Lions made a big move to strengthen their secondary by signing veteran cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million deal with $32 million guaranteed. After the departure of cornerback Carlton Davis, the Lions were in need of a reliable option at cornerback to pair with their young star, Terrion Arnold. Reed’s addition is a smart response to that need and solidifies Detroit’s cornerback position for the foreseeable future.

D.J. Reed

Grading the Move

The Detroit Lions’ decision to sign D.J. Reed is a move that I wholeheartedly support. With Carlton Davis leaving, the Lions were in dire need of a reliable cornerback, and Reed fits that need perfectly—while also being an upgrade over Davis. His smaller frame may raise some questions, but his tenacity and skill on the field more than make up for that. At $16 million per year, Reed offers great value for the Lions, and his addition to the defense alongside Terrion Arnold gives Detroit a dynamic duo at cornerback. This move not only fills an immediate need but sets up the Lions’ defense for success in the coming seasons. I’m excited to see how this pairing will shape up.

Grade: A

Bottom Line: Huge Win

Overall, this deal is a win for the Lions. Signing D.J. Reed addresses a significant need for a starting cornerback while providing tremendous value at $16 million per year. With his experience, competitive nature, and solid track record, Reed is a perfect fit for Detroit’s defensive scheme, making this move one to be excited about as the team continues to build its roster for 2025.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
D.J. Reed
Grading the Detroit Lions Signing of D.J. Reed