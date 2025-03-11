Grading the Detroit Lions Signing of D.J. Reed

The Detroit Lions made a big move to strengthen their secondary by signing veteran cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million deal with $32 million guaranteed. After the departure of cornerback Carlton Davis, the Lions were in need of a reliable option at cornerback to pair with their young star, Terrion Arnold. Reed’s addition is a smart response to that need and solidifies Detroit’s cornerback position for the foreseeable future.

Grading the Move

The Detroit Lions’ decision to sign D.J. Reed is a move that I wholeheartedly support. With Carlton Davis leaving, the Lions were in dire need of a reliable cornerback, and Reed fits that need perfectly—while also being an upgrade over Davis. His smaller frame may raise some questions, but his tenacity and skill on the field more than make up for that. At $16 million per year, Reed offers great value for the Lions, and his addition to the defense alongside Terrion Arnold gives Detroit a dynamic duo at cornerback. This move not only fills an immediate need but sets up the Lions’ defense for success in the coming seasons. I’m excited to see how this pairing will shape up.

Grade: A

Bottom Line: Huge Win

Overall, this deal is a win for the Lions. Signing D.J. Reed addresses a significant need for a starting cornerback while providing tremendous value at $16 million per year. With his experience, competitive nature, and solid track record, Reed is a perfect fit for Detroit’s defensive scheme, making this move one to be excited about as the team continues to build its roster for 2025.