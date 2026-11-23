The Detroit Red Wings absolutely robbed the Montreal Canadiens in the Dylan Larkin trade, and considering the circumstances surrounding his departure, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff deserves a standing ovation.

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Seriously, how in the world did Detroit manage to pull this off?

After months of trade rumors, a public falling-out, a trade request, and Larkin eventually refusing to play another game for the organization, the Red Wings somehow convinced Montreal to surrender three players and four draft picks, including two conditional first-round selections.

That’s not just a good return. That’s highway robbery, especially when you consider how little leverage Detroit appeared to have.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Breaking Down the Blockbuster Trade

According to the Montreal Canadiens’ official announcement, the two organizations agreed to the following deal Sunday night.

Detroit Red Wings receive:

Michael Hage

Kirby Dach

Samuel Montembeault

Conditional 2027 first-round pick

Conditional 2029 first-round pick

2027 second-round pick

2028 fourth-round pick

Montreal Canadiens receive:

Dylan Larkin

2028 second-round pick

2027 third-round pick

For a player who had essentially forced his way out of town, that’s an unbelievable collection of assets. And while Larkin remains an excellent NHL center, Detroit managed to secure a package that could benefit the organization for years.

Michael Hage Makes This Trade a Winner

Let’s start with the biggest prize: Michael Hage.

The 20-year-old center, selected 21st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, is one of the more exciting young prospects in hockey. Currently playing at the University of Michigan, Hage brings tremendous offensive upside and the potential to become a major piece of Detroit’s future.

According to Sportsnet’s trade analysis, Hage was the centerpiece of Montreal’s package. The Red Wings had previously been linked to Hage, and landing him is a major victory for Horcoff.

But here’s the crazy part. Detroit didn’t stop there.

The Red Wings also acquired Kirby Dach, a former No. 3 overall pick who still has intriguing potential despite an injury-plagued career. They also added veteran goaltender Samuel Montembeault, who provides another option in net once healthy.

Neither player is a guaranteed difference-maker, but both offer potential value beyond the draft capital included in the deal. And that’s what makes this return so impressive.

Two First-Round Picks Make This Even More Ridiculous

As if Hage, Dach, and Montembeault weren’t enough, Detroit also secured conditional first-round selections in 2027 and 2029. Throw in a second-rounder and a fourth-rounder, and the Red Wings suddenly have significantly more flexibility to reshape their roster.

Yes, Detroit also surrendered a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round selection in 2027. And yes, the conditions attached to Montreal’s first-rounders will ultimately determine just how valuable those picks become.

But even accounting for those details, the return is remarkable.

What makes this deal even more impressive is that Detroit had reportedly adjusted its asking price as negotiations dragged on. Horcoff faced considerable pressure to resolve a situation that had become an enormous distraction.

Instead of settling for pennies on the dollar, he landed a potential future star and an impressive collection of additional assets.

Shawn Horcoff Pulled Off a Masterclass

Let’s remember exactly what Detroit was dealing with.

Larkin requested a trade following the 2025-26 season, had significant control over his destination because of his no-trade protection, and eventually stopped playing for the Red Wings altogether. By the end of October, he had been suspended without pay, leaving Detroit with an unhappy former captain who wasn’t helping the team on the ice.

Every general manager in the NHL knew the situation. Montreal certainly knew Detroit needed a resolution.

And yet, Horcoff still managed to obtain a return that many Red Wings fans would have been thrilled with even before the relationship completely fell apart.

Of course, Larkin is not some average player. He’s a proven 30-goal scorer, a legitimate top-six center, and someone who could make Montreal significantly better immediately.

But that doesn’t change the circumstances under which Detroit was negotiating. The Canadiens acquired an excellent player, but they paid an enormous price to do it.

Final Grade: A

Could Michael Hage fail to reach his potential? Absolutely. Could the conditional draft picks end up being less valuable than Detroit hopes? Of course.

But trades have to be evaluated based on the information available when they’re made, and this one looks like an enormous win for the Red Wings.

Horcoff took a difficult situation involving a disgruntled former captain, limited negotiating leverage, and months of public drama, and turned it into one of the most impressive asset packages Detroit has acquired in years.

That’s why I’m giving the Red Wings an A.

Montreal got Dylan Larkin, and there’s no question he can help the Canadiens win hockey games.

But given everything that happened leading up to this deal, Detroit made out like bandits.