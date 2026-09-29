Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow may not be finished playing football just yet.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

The Baltimore Ravens worked out Glasgow on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire, as Baltimore searches for help along an injury-riddled interior offensive line. Glasgow was one of three offensive linemen brought in for a workout, along with another former Lion, Kingsley Eguakun, and Kyle Hergel.

For Lions fans, the Glasgow connection is obviously the interesting part.

Detroit officially released Glasgow in March after seven total seasons with the franchise across two separate stints. The move created roughly $5.5 million in salary-cap space and left the veteran considering whether he wanted to continue his NFL career.

Glasgow Could Get Another NFL Opportunity

Glasgow, 34, appeared in 15 games and made 14 starts at center for Detroit last season after Frank Ragnow’s retirement. His ability to play both guard and center has been one of his biggest strengths throughout his 10-year NFL career.

Interestingly, Glasgow’s name surfaced as a possible emergency option for Detroit after Cade Mays fractured his wrist during training camp. That reunion never happened, and Mays is now progressing toward a potential return after Detroit’s bye.

Graham Glasgow Ravens Workout Doesn’t Guarantee a Deal

Glasgow’s workout in Baltimore doesn’t guarantee a contract, but it does show that his NFL career may still have another chapter.

After spending most of the last decade in Detroit, that chapter could come in Baltimore.