Graham Glasgow Says Goodbye to Detroit In Heartfelt Message

One of the longest-tenured Detroit Lions of the past decade is officially saying goodbye.

Shortly after news broke that the Lions released veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow in a salary-cap move that saved the team $5.5 million, the former third-round pick took to social media to share a heartfelt farewell message to the city that shaped his NFL career.

And it was clear: this one meant a lot.

“There Truly Was No Place I Would Have Rather Been”

Glasgow, who spent seven seasons with the Lions across two stints, reflected on his journey in Detroit and the relationships he built along the way.

“I’m grateful for the 7 years I’ve spent as a Detroit Lion. I’m thankful for the great teammates, coaches, and friends I had along the way. I love this city and the fans that have supported me for the better part of a decade. There truly was no place I would have rather been.”

Drafted by Detroit in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Glasgow became a model of durability and versatility along the offensive line, starting games at both guard and center while serving as a steady presence through multiple rebuilds.

Pride, Perspective, and Appreciation

While Glasgow experienced both highs and lows during his time in Detroit, his message made it clear that every chapter mattered.

“Whether the times were good or bad, I’m proud of the time that I was able to spend here. Detroit and being a Lion has had a huge impact on making me into the man that I am today, and because of that, it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

That sentiment resonates deeply with Lions fans, especially given Glasgow’s role as a locker-room leader during the franchise’s transformation under Dan Campbell.

Always a Lion

Glasgow closed his message with a final thank you to the organization, his teammates, and the fanbase that supported him for nearly a decade.

“I wish the Lions, especially my former teammates, nothing but the best. I will always be a fan of the guys who I took the field with, and I’ll always be a fan of the team that changed my life. Thank you!” ❤️

While his time in Detroit may be over, Glasgow’s impact — and connection to the city — clearly isn’t.