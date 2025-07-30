Graham Glasgow Throws Shade at Ben Johnson? Compares Lions’ New OC to Former Boss

The Detroit Lions offense is under new management, and veteran center Graham Glasgow is giving fans a little peek behind the curtain.

With former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now calling the shots as the head coach in Chicago, the Lions have brought in John Morton to run the show in 2025. And while Morton may not be a household name just yet, he’s already leaving an impression, especially on one of the team’s most experienced voices in the huddle.

What Glasgow Noticed

Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket’s Costa and Jansen Show, Glasgow didn’t hold back when asked about the difference between Johnson and Morton. He didn’t throw shade, but he definitely pointed out the contrast in style.

“They’re completely different, I feel like, in the way they go about things,” Glasgow said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “I think that John is a little more laid back than Ben was. Ben was a little bit more uppity.”

“Uppity” might not be the word you’d expect in a football context, but Glasgow was clearly going for tone over insult.

“I wouldn’t say he was — I feel like they have the same amount of energy, but just it seemed like Ben was more high-energy because he was always getting after it.”

It’s no secret Johnson was a sparkplug for Detroit’s explosive offense the past few years. But that energy sometimes came with, well, a little extra edge. Morton? He’s still intense, but in a calmer, more composed way.

“But things seem to be going well, everyone seems to be picking things up pretty good,” Glasgow added. “I’m happy to see where we’re at.”

Why It Matters

Glasgow’s perspective matters. As the presumed starting center heading into 2025 after Frank Ragnow’s retirement, he’s the literal bridge between Morton and quarterback Jared Goff. If anyone’s feeling the shift in leadership styles, it’s him.

Morton brings decades of NFL experience and a West Coast offensive pedigree to Detroit. But so far, it’s not the scheme that’s drawing attention; it’s the demeanor. That shift in tone could be a factor as this team continues maturing from gritty underdogs into a legit Super Bowl contender.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ offense might look similar on paper in 2025, but it’s clear there’s a new vibe behind the scenes. With John Morton steering the ship in his own cool, collected way, and Graham Glasgow anchoring the middle of the line, this unit isn’t skipping a beat. And if “uppity” Ben Johnson helped spark Detroit’s rise, maybe Morton’s chill will be the key to taking the next step.