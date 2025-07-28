Graham Glasgow Reveals Injury He Suffered During Playoff Loss To Commanders

On Monday, Detroit Lions’ veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow opened up to Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network about a lingering high ankle sprain he suffered against the Commanders, a setback that quietly haunted him for months.

TL;DR

Graham Glasgow revealed he suffered a high ankle sprain vs. Washington that lingered until March.

He tried to play through it with Kevin Zeitler already injured and regretted doing so.

Now healthy, he’s enjoying playing center and embracing the mental challenge.

Glasgow may be the new anchor between Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge.

Playing Hurt

In the first quarter of that game, Glasgow got banged up. But with Kevin Zeitler already sidelined, Glasgow felt he had no choice but to stay in.

“In hindsight, he admits he should have come out of the game, but with Kevin Zeitler already out with injury, Glasgow put pressure on himself to fight through the pain. It backfired…”

— Detroit Football Network

And it showed. Glasgow gave up nine pressures, one of the worst statistical performances of his entire NFL career.

The worst part? The injury didn’t just last the rest of the game. It lingered through March.

Finding His Groove Again

Fast-forward to training camp, and Glasgow is finally healthy, and enjoying a bit of a position reset. While he started camp at right guard, he’s now working at center, and honestly, he’s loving it.

“I do like playing center,” Glasgow said. “Center’s fun. I like the mental load that comes with it. I think there’s — it’s a challenge, but I think that’s something that I’m pretty good at, so I like to do it. If it came to me having to play center and make the calls or me be a guard and then think about the calls anyways, just to make sure that the calls were right, I’d probably rather just play center.”

That’s a pretty strong endorsement of the pivot spot. And with Christian Mahogany at left guard and Tate Ratledge on the right, Glasgow’s leadership and communication at center could be the glue that holds this new-look interior together.

“It’s just making sure that we can trust each other and that we know how we are going to do things,” Glasgow explained. “I think that overall things have gone pretty well right now. I don’t really have a lot of complaints.”

The Bottom Line

Glasgow’s willingness to battle through injury speaks to the gritty culture Dan Campbell has built in Detroit—but his honesty now shows growth and leadership. With Frank Ragnow retired, the Lions may have just found their next steady hand in the middle.