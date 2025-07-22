After Taking One for the Team In 2024, Graham Glasgow is Back Where He Belongs

After a full year of being the good teammate and plugging a hole on the left side, Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow is finally back where he belongs, at right guard, the position he not only excels at, but also made clear he never wanted to leave.

TLDR:

Glasgow told the Lions during 2024 free agency that he wanted to stay at right guard.

Detroit signed Kevin Zeitler days later and moved Glasgow to left guard instead.

Glasgow had a down year at LG, his first time starting there since 2017.

With Zeitler now in Tennessee, Glasgow is back at right guard and much happier.

Glasgow says his body and performance are simply better on the right side.

“I’m Re-Signing to Play Right Guard”

When Graham Glasgow agreed to a new three-year deal with the Lions in March 2024, he did so under the clear impression that he’d continue to play right guard, where he had helped anchor the NFL’s highest-scoring offense in 2023.

There was just one small problem: A few days into free agency, the Lions signed Kevin Zeitler, a 12-year vet and longtime starter at, you guessed it, right guard.

So, Glasgow did what a lot of selfless veterans do. He smiled, nodded, and moved to the left side, even though he hadn’t played there regularly since 2017.

“I’m like, ‘I’m re-signing with the intention on playing right guard,’” Glasgow said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “That’s my preference. Like, I really want to play right guard over left guard. He’s like, ‘But would you (play left guard) if we needed you to?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I guess I would. I guess.’ But I kept reemphasizing, ‘But I would really rather not.’”

A Rough Fit at LG

To Glasgow’s credit, he played every game in 2024, but his performance took a dip. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 85th out of 136 NFL guards and posted his lowest grade since his rookie season in 2016.

It was a tough year physically, too.

“My body agrees more with the right side than it did left,” Glasgow said.

That kind of honest admission shows just how difficult the transition really was, especially for a 32-year-old lineman in his ninth NFL season.

Back Where He Belongs in 2025

With Zeitler now in Tennessee, the Lions finally put Glasgow back at his preferred spot. And wouldn’t you know it, the smile is back too.

“I am so much more happy at right guard,” Glasgow said after the team’s first training camp practice. “I was trying to be a good guy about (switching positions last year)… But things are going good. I’m happy to be playing right guard.”

Now that Glasgow is back where he’s most comfortable, the Lions are hoping he can recapture the form that made him one of the most reliable interior linemen in football just two seasons ago.

The Big Picture

In the trenches, comfort and muscle memory matter. Glasgow gave the team what it needed in 2024, but the results showed that it wasn’t an ideal match. Putting him back on the right side gives Detroit a more stable offensive line, and gives Glasgow a chance to extend his career on his terms.

Graham Glasgow told the Lions exactly what he wanted. It took a season and a roster shuffle to get there, but now he’s back where he belongs, and both he and the Lions are better off because of it.