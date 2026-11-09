The Grand Rapids Catholic Central football team’s roller-coaster postseason has officially come to an end, and this time, there won’t be another playoff game.

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According to Patrick Nothaft of MLive, Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Denenfeld ruled Monday afternoon in favor of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA), upholding its decision to remove Catholic Central from the Division 5 football playoffs for using an ineligible player.

The ruling ends a 12-day legal battle that saw the Cougars initially disqualified, temporarily reinstated and eventually removed from the postseason once again.

And for a team hoping to compete for a state championship, it’s a heartbreaking conclusion.

Scenes from the Holland Christian football game at Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Friday, Oct. 16. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central Removed From MHSAA Playoffs

The controversy began Oct. 29 when the MHSAA removed Catholic Central from the playoffs after determining that the Cougars had used an ineligible player in six regular-season games.

The decision forced Catholic Central to forfeit games and eliminated the program from postseason contention. However, the Cougars received a temporary lifeline when Judge Denenfeld issued a restraining order allowing the team to return to the playoffs.

Catholic Central took advantage of that opportunity, defeating Comstock Park 56-13 in its delayed district semifinal on Nov. 3. But Monday’s ruling means that victory will not lead to another postseason appearance.

Following the decision, MHSAA Director of Communications Geoff Kimmerly released a statement through the association.

“The MHSAA is thankful for the Court’s prompt decision today, confirming the integrity of the MHSAA’s eligibility rules, which all of our member schools expect to be enforced as written,” Kimmerly said.

Court Ruling Changes Division 5 Playoff Bracket

As a result of Monday’s ruling, Catholic Central will not play its scheduled district final against Berrien Springs on Tuesday. Instead, Berrien Springs (9-1) will receive a forfeit victory and advance to Saturday’s regional championship game.

The Shamrocks will face Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday on West Catholic’s home field. The winner will move one step closer to reaching the Division 5 state championship game.

What the Ruling Means for Catholic Central

For Catholic Central, the decision marks a stunning end to a season that appeared to have been saved by the courts just days earlier. The Cougars won their opportunity to return to the field, only to have their championship hopes taken away again.

The MHSAA has maintained that its eligibility rules must be enforced consistently, and Monday’s ruling supports its authority to do so in this case. But for the Catholic Central players who had nothing to do with the eligibility violation, it’s a difficult way to see their season end.