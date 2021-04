Sharing is caring!

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Dylan McIlrath has been known throughout his career for the use of his fists, and Iowa Wild forward Cody McLeod got a first hand demonstration.

McIlrath made quick work of McLeod tonight when the pair dropped the gloves:

Mcilrath vs Cody McLeod 💪 pic.twitter.com/o7mYsxKgLl — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) April 16, 2021

McIlrath first came to the Red Wings in 2017 from the Florida Panthers in the trade that sent Thomas Vanek to Florida.