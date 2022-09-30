Grannies Pound Cakes-Small Business Friday

The feature this week is Grannies Pound Cakes. Grannies Pound Cake is all about the homemade taste and moistness. It’s a soul food that brings back memories of what a pound cake tasted like growing up. With three delicious options of Butter Classic, Butter Lemon, and Butter Pecan.

About The Cakes:

Grannies pound cakes are made with the finest ingredients. After cooling down each cake has its own unique look. Some have a cookie-like crust around the edge. No matter the look your taste buds will recognize the homemade taste of Grannies Pound Cake. The cakes come ready to eat in baking loaves sealed in our classic packaging for that moist and tasty freshness.

If you want that just out the oven taste, pop cakes in the microwave for 10 seconds after opening the package. If you want to save for, later put cakes in the freezer. Fresh homemade taste is still present after thawed.

Sometimes we know the mini pound cakes are not enough, if so, whole cakes are available when ordered 7 business days in advance. Holiday orders require a two-week notice. Please email us at [email protected] regarding whole cake orders and any questions you may have.

About The Brand:

Grannies Pound Cake is all about the homemade taste and moistness. Granny’s Pound Cake is a soul food that brings back memories of what a pound cake tasted like growing up. Granny’s Pound Cake started out as a vision back in 2017. It has been a process that started out in my kitchen as a love to bake desserts for my family. I started selling cakes to friends and family to supplement my income while school was closed during the summer. It’s made with premium ingredients which makes it a premium pound cake. Try it for yourself and you will see there is nothing like grannies.

You Can Find Grannies Pound Cake Here:

Website: www.granniespoundcake.com

Instagram: granniespoundcake

