Grant Hill’s first major decision as the new managing director of USA Basketball is a huge one

by

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons star Grant Hill has made his first major decision as new managing director of USA Basketball and it involves replacing Gregg Popovich as the team’s head coach.

Woj is reporting that “USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future.”

Nation, do you like this hire?

