Grant Newsome Sees Growth, Depth in Michigan’s Offensive Line

Michigan’s O-Line Looks to Bounce Back With New Edge
Following a rough 2024 season, Michigan‘s offensive line appears to be turning the corner, and this time, the progress feels legit. Offensive line coach Grant Newsome has been vocal about the unit’s renewed energy, improved work ethic, and most importantly, the competition brewing at multiple starting spots.
A Clean Slate After Last Season’s Inconsistencies
Last year, Michigan shuffled through several different offensive line combinations and never quite found a rhythm. It was a tough watch at times, especially for a program that had prided itself on trench dominance in recent years. Heading into 2025, Newsome and the staff are emphasizing cohesion and internal accountability, and so far, it’s clicking.
Newsome is making it clear that experience alone won’t guarantee a starting role.
That includes the battle at left tackle and right guard, where players like Evan Link, Nathan Efobi, Lawrence Hattar, Jake Guarnera, and Brady Norton are all in the mix.
Evan Link: The Anchor at Left Tackle?
Link, who started 11 games last season at right tackle, shifted to left tackle for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama, and held his own. He’s expected to stay there this fall, and Newsome didn’t hold back his praise.
Frasier Back in the Fold After Injury
Offensive lineman Blake Frasier, a name fans have been waiting to hear more from, is also back in action. After missing spring practices due to injury, he’s now working his way into the rotation.
Depth, Competition, and a Different Mentality
Unlike last year, where the Wolverines were scraping to fill gaps, this season’s line has depth, and according to Newsome, that’s a direct result of the players’ commitment to each other.
The offensive line may not be grabbing headlines, but if Michigan is going to contend in the Big Ten again, it’ll start with what’s happening in the trenches, and this group seems ready to answer the call.
Watch Newsome’s press conference below.
