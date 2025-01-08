fb
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsGraphic Shows Detroit Lions are VERY OLD and VERY YOUNG at the...
Detroit Lions

Graphic Shows Detroit Lions are VERY OLD and VERY YOUNG at the Same Time

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the 2024 NFL Playoffs are officially upon us, the Detroit Lions continue to draw attention for their impressive play on both sides of the ball. However, when you take a closer look at their roster, there's something interesting standing out in terms of age dynamics: the Lions have the third-oldest offense in the league, while their defense is the youngest in the NFL.

Detroit Lions

The Oldest Offense In The Playoffs

The Lions’ offense, ranked third in terms of average age, has been led by seasoned veterans who bring a wealth of experience to the field. This veteran presence has been instrumental in the team’s success, particularly with players like Jared Goff, who has been steady at quarterback, and a strong supporting cast. As the table below indicates, the Lions' offensive lineup ranks alongside other veteran-heavy teams like the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns, who lead the pack in age.

The Youngest Defense In The Entire NFL

On the flip side, the Lions' defense is not only the youngest of the teams in the NFL Playoffs, but it is the youngest in the entire NFL! Though the defense did not perform as well in 2024 as the offense, the fact that they are so young bodes well for the future!

Below is a graphic that shows the final snap-weighted age data for the 2024 regular season, courtesy of Bill Barnwell.

Marching Into the Playoffs

The contrast between the Lions' offense and defense is a unique dynamic. While the offense may rely on its experience to control games and execute at a high level, the defense thrives on speed, athleticism, and versatility. As the Lions head into the 2024 playoffs, this balance could be a key to their success — with experience complementing youthful exuberance.

As of now, the Lions’ ability to blend youth and experience could propel them deep into the playoffs, especially if both units continue to complement each other as they have throughout the season.

Previous article
Todd McLellan Is ‘Not Too Excited’ About Red Wings 5-Game Streak
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions