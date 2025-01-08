Graphic Shows Detroit Lions are VERY OLD and VERY YOUNG at the Same Time

As the 2024 NFL Playoffs are officially upon us, the Detroit Lions continue to draw attention for their impressive play on both sides of the ball. However, when you take a closer look at their roster, there's something interesting standing out in terms of age dynamics: the Lions have the third-oldest offense in the league, while their defense is the youngest in the NFL.

The Oldest Offense In The Playoffs

The Lions’ offense, ranked third in terms of average age, has been led by seasoned veterans who bring a wealth of experience to the field. This veteran presence has been instrumental in the team’s success, particularly with players like Jared Goff, who has been steady at quarterback, and a strong supporting cast. As the table below indicates, the Lions' offensive lineup ranks alongside other veteran-heavy teams like the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns, who lead the pack in age.

The Youngest Defense In The Entire NFL

On the flip side, the Lions' defense is not only the youngest of the teams in the NFL Playoffs, but it is the youngest in the entire NFL! Though the defense did not perform as well in 2024 as the offense, the fact that they are so young bodes well for the future!

Below is a graphic that shows the final snap-weighted age data for the 2024 regular season, courtesy of Bill Barnwell.

Marching Into the Playoffs

The contrast between the Lions' offense and defense is a unique dynamic. While the offense may rely on its experience to control games and execute at a high level, the defense thrives on speed, athleticism, and versatility. As the Lions head into the 2024 playoffs, this balance could be a key to their success — with experience complementing youthful exuberance.

As of now, the Lions’ ability to blend youth and experience could propel them deep into the playoffs, especially if both units continue to complement each other as they have throughout the season.