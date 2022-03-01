in College Sports

Graphic shows insane number of seeding scenarios for the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

17 Views 3 Votes

We are nearly completed with the 2021-22 Big Ten regular season as the Big Ten Tournament will begin a week from Wednesday.

If you have browsed the Big Ten standings lately, you are well aware that there are quite a few teams still in striking distance of finishing in one of the top four spots in the conference heading into the tournament.

In fact, there are still eight teams that could finish in the top four if things go right for them, including Michigan State and Michigan.

As you can see below, Kevin Pauga has done the simulation and there are currently 32,768 possible seeding scenarios for the 2022 Big Ten Tournament.

By the way, Michigan hosts Michigan State tonight in Ann Arbor beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Brad Holmes explains what Detroit Lions can offer free agent targets