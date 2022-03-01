Graphic shows insane number of seeding scenarios for the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

We are nearly completed with the 2021-22 Big Ten regular season as the Big Ten Tournament will begin a week from Wednesday.

If you have browsed the Big Ten standings lately, you are well aware that there are quite a few teams still in striking distance of finishing in one of the top four spots in the conference heading into the tournament.

In fact, there are still eight teams that could finish in the top four if things go right for them, including Michigan State and Michigan.

As you can see below, Kevin Pauga has done the simulation and there are currently 32,768 possible seeding scenarios for the 2022 Big Ten Tournament.

Entering Tuesday, there are 32,768 seeding scenarios for the @B1GMBBall conference tournament. pic.twitter.com/L5U4nn7DLF — Kevin Pauga (@KevinPauga) March 1, 2022

By the way, Michigan hosts Michigan State tonight in Ann Arbor beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST.