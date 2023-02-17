Graphic shows why 2023 Detroit Lions could be Super Bowl bound

The NFL is an offensive-driven league, and the best chance of making a Super Bowl is to have a dominant offense. The chart below shows that of the past 22 teams to reach the Super Bowl, 21 of them had an offense ranked 14th or better by EPA. The Detroit Lions finished the season with the fifth-highest scoring offense and a defense that improved to the middle of the pack by the end of the season. This puts the 2023 Detroit Lions in a strong position for a potential Championship run.

where each team that has made the super bowl since 2012 ranks on offense and defense



only one below-average offense has made the super bowl in the past decade pic.twitter.com/yZedTljeB4 — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) February 8, 2023

Key points:

The NFL is an offensive-driven league

21 of the past 22 SB teams had an offense ranked 14th or better

Detroit Lions finished with the fifth-highest-scoring offense in 2022

Lions' defense improved to the middle of the pack by the end of the season

The Big Picture: Offense is Key in the NFL

The offensive prowess of a team is crucial for success in the NFL. The past 22 Super Bowls have shown that dominant offenses are essential for teams to make a run at the championship. The Detroit Lions have a strong offense, ranking fifth in scoring, which positions them as serious contenders for a Super Bowl title.

A team’s offensive dominance is the key factor in making it to the Super Bowl. The data shows that 21 of the past 22 Super Bowl teams had an offense ranked 14th or better, which further emphasizes the importance of having a dominant offense. The Detroit Lions have a strong offensive line, which bodes well for their chances of making a Super Bowl run in 2023.

Bottom Line: 2023 Detroit Lions Roar into Super Bowl Contention

With their fifth-highest-scoring offense and improved defense, the 2023 Detroit Lions are poised to make a run at the Super Bowl in 2023. As the past 22 Super Bowls have shown, a dominant offense is essential for success in the NFL. With the Lions' offensive prowess, they have the potential to become serious contenders for the championship. The team's improvement towards the end of the season, along with their strong performance, positions them well for the future, and Lions fans have every reason to believe that the Super Bowl could be theirs.