When the Detroit Lions selected WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, a lot of people, including myself, were pretty darn excited that he fell so far. Since being selected by the Lions, St. Brown has emerged as one of the top receivers in the game, and certainly one of the most reliable. Now, a graphic has been released that shows why it's always a good idea to throw St. Brown the damn ball!

Graphic shows why Amon-Ra St. Brown is a BEAST

The graphic below, which was put together by @NateTice on Twitter, shows the “Success rate on targets/total routes run” for the 2022 season, and as you can see, St. Brown leads the way at 18%.

Bottom Line: Throw Amon-Ra the damn ball!

Nobody in the NFL outworks St. Brown, and it has paid off for him as he has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the entire league. There is no question about it that he and Lions QB Jared Goff have outstanding chemistry and that chemistry should continue to grow moving forward. One thing is for sure, we are lucky to have Amon-Ra on our side!